The Real Housewives of New Jersey, commonly known as RHONJ, is one of the most popular editions of the Real Housewives franchise. The drama between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga is no secret to anyone. The constant rivalry and tiffs between the sisters-in-law have provided popcorn-worthy content for the audience for back-to-back seasons of the show.

Meanwhile, the fans are divided regarding who they support. The majority of the audience sides with Giudice over Gorga, and so do many of the other Bravo stars, including Kiki Barth from The Real Housewives of Miami. Barth claimed that Gorga buys followers, and the latter has responded to the allegation against her.

Kiki Barth Claims Melissa Gorga Buys Followers

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami was present to talk about their edition. During the “On the Spot” segment of the show, host Andy Cohen asked, “Name a Bravoleb (Bravo celeb) who you think has paid for followers on social media.” Kiki responded, “You know, that lady, I’ve seen it myself.” She added, “Not Teresa, the one,” Cohen asked, “Melissa?” and Barth agreed.

The audience burst into hoots and laughter. Cohen then pointed out that Alexia Nepola, another RHOM cast member, has previously alleged the same thing. Barth doubled down, saying, “I’ve seen it myself.” The clip went viral on social media, and it seems to have potentially reached Gorga.

Did Melissa Gorga Respond To The Accusations?

Not too long after the video started circulating online, Gorga posted a story on her Instagram featuring a photo of Mariah Carey with the words “I don’t know her” written on top of it. Fans claimed that this was Gorga’s response to Barth accusing her of buying followers. While the reality star did not confirm this, it would fit the situation since she does not know Barth personally. Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Gorga has been accused of buying followers on social media. As Cohen pointed out, Alexia Nepola had made the same claim last year on Watch What Happens Live.

During a segment, when it came to light that Gorga had more followers than Giudice, Nepola responded, “She bought them.” Tamika Scott, the co-guest of the episode, laughed and said, “So they don’t count, right? They don’t count.” Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hold as the makers decide which direction to take for the show’s future.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Future

According to rumors, fans can expect a reboot of the series, but it remains unclear which cast members (if any) will be retained for the upcoming 15th season. A major shakeup is being hinted at, and a concrete decision will be announced in 2025. The last episode of the latest season of RHONJ aired on August 11 this year. Stay tuned to Koimoi for further updates, throwbacks, and Hollywood news.

Link to video:

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Admitted She Was Drunk During Her Famous Kiss With Chris Pratt In Passengers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News