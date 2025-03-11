After stepping into motherhood, Deepika Padukone has upturned her fashion skills. Even though she is known for being a fashionista, DP has made a mark on the global map after becoming a part of various luxurious brands like Cartier, Louis Vuitton, and more. Recently, she appeared at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show during the Paris Fashion Week and turned heads with her chicness and vintage charm.

The Cocktail actress has been recently serving lewks since walking for Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s showcase. It seems ever since she embodied the ‘Rekha’fication lookbook from the designer’s fashion show, she has been continuing to maintain that. However, the latest look from the Louis Vuitton show is clearly one of her best. Scroll ahead as we decode it.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the Louis Vuitton F/W25 show that she attended. She captioned the post as “LVFW25.” In the photos, she was seen wearing a white oversized blazer that ended above her knees, which she paired with black leggings, black leather gloves, and black kitten heels. However, it was the huge ‘hat moment’ that complemented her look and grabbed our attention.

The hat added the edge that the look needed. Deepika Padukone opted for a glamorous look to make an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. She accentuated her attire with nothing but a single silver ear cuff and opted out of any jewelry. For the makeover, the Padmaavat actress went with a matte base, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft nude pink shimmery eyeshadow, soft winged liner, mascara-laden lashes, and ruby red lip shade. For hair, she chose to keep it in a sleek ponytail and wrap it with a black and white ribbon. The white-black-red combo was definitely a masterstroke. She pulled the look together with a Louis Vuitton black mini duffel bag.

The fans have gone crazy to see her in this look. They took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and shared their reactions. One wrote, “There’s something so cunty about this hat. Also, that coat is hot.” Another one commented, “Chic, elegant and classy! Mother.” Many called Deepika Padukone ‘Queen. ’

A few days back, Padukone appeared at the Forbes event wearing a golden gown from the Sabyasachi Mukherjee collection. She completed the look with black boots and chunky golden metallic jewelry, including small ear hoops, a cuff, and rings. For makeup, she went with a bold smokey eyes and a nude mauve lip shade combination, and for hair, she kept it in a messy bun hairdo.

Well, she knows what she is doing when it comes to fashion. But what are your thoughts about Deepika Padukone’s Louis Vuitton show look? Let us know.

