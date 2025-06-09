Our favorite Bollywood stars often do not leave any stone unturned to live a life of luxury. And why not? This is the significance of their hard work and legacy which they wish to pass down to their future generations. So, here are top 3 costliest Bollywood celeb homes which you simply cannot miss and guess what, Animal star Ranbir Kapoor already tops the list.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s palatial bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra area is almost ready to move in. They have dedicated the same to the actor’s late grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. The lavish 6-storey residence owned by Ranbir Kapoor boasts of a plush balcony adorned with greenery. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with their daughter Raha and Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor are expected to shift into the new house soon after a Griha Pravesh Puja. According to Etimes, the cost of Ranbir Kapoor’s luxurious new property is said to be a whopping 250 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious 5-bedroom bungalow Mannat is not just a home but it is an emotion for his die-hard fans. The sea-facing property is situated in Bandra’s Banstand area in Mumbai. It boasts of a lavish gym, library, swimming pool and other amenities. It has been personally designed by the superstar’s interior designer wife, Gauri Khan. According to Housing.com, the property is worth 200 crores.

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently purchased a lavish quadruplex in Mumbai’s Bandra area in the Sagar Resham building. Their house is located on the 16th, 18th, 17th and 19th floor of the building. The property is spread across 11,266 square feet and boasts of an exclusive terrace of 1,300 square feet and 19 parking lots. According to Housing.com, the property is worth 119 crores.

