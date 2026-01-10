The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Chanel standing her ground with Johnny about the pregnancy. On the other hand, Sarah opened up to Maggie. Xander lashed out at Brady and fired him. Leo proved his love for Javi amidst Dimitr’s return. And lastly, Dimitri got the upper hand on Gwen.

From favors and persuasion to engagements and troubling news, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 12, 2026

The first episode of the week features Dimitri shocking Leo. What will he do? On the other hand, Maggie confronts Xander. Is this about firing Brady because of jealousy over Sarah and him? When Sarah comforts Brady, is this about Xander? Steve and Alex object to Stephanie’s idea. But why?

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Cat questions Gwen. What will it lead to? Dimitri spins a story for Rafe. Will it work? Kristen persuades Sarah. Brady voices his concerns to Rachel’s doctor. What is he worried about? Elsewhere, Sophia asks Rachel for a favor. Will the little girl grant her what she is asking? Or refuse to help her?

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Leo opens up to Chad. Is this about Dimitri and Javi? Gwen questions Kristen. But about what? Holly asks Ari to join a sorority with her. How will the latter respond? Brady and Tate discuss Basic Black. And then there are Rachel and Sophia, who plot. Will their plans ultimately succeed or fail?

Thursday, January 15, 2026

Brady confides in Marlena. Is this about Rachel? Maggie vents to Julie while Sarah confronts Xander. What drama will this lead to? When Jeremy advises Rachel, will it convince her to do something stupid again? Jada congratulates Stephanie. Is this regarding her engagement to Alex?

Friday, January 16, 2026

The final episode of the week features Javi receiving troubling news. Is this about Dimitri? Leo presses Gwen. But will it work out? Johnny tips Rafe off. Elsewhere, Cat attempts a break-in. Is this to get intel on EJ again? And then last but not least, Chanel confides in Theo. What advice will she get?

