Four seasons in, Bridgerton has really wowed the fans with its casting, sets, costumes, and chemistry. Based on Julie Quinn’s Regency romance novel series, the Netflix show has taken several artistic and diversity-based liberties to make changes. As Bridgerton season 4 prepares to take off, here’s the history and marital status of each Bridgerton sibling.

Bridgerton: Marital Status & Romantic History Of Each Sibling

1. Anthony Bridgerton

Anthony is the oldest Bridgerton sibling. Holding the family’s Viscount title, he falls for Kate Sharma in the show and Kate Sheffield in the books.

Book: The Viscount Who Loved Me

Season: 2

Status: Married

Partner: Kathani “Kate” Sharma [in the show]

Katharine “Kate” Sheffield [in the books]

Past Romance: Siena Rosso

2. Benedict Bridgerton

Benedict is the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling and is set to take center stage in season 4. He is an artist and poet who falls for Sophie Baek in the show and Sophie Beckett in the books.

Book: An Offer From A Gentleman

Season: 4

Status: Single

Partner: Sophie Baek [in the show]

Sophie Beckett [in the books]

Past Romance: Tessa, Genevieve Delacroix, Tilley Arnold, Paul Suarez

3. Colin Bridgerton

Benedict is the third-born Bridgerton sibling. He is a traveler turned journal author who falls for Penelope Featherington in the show and the books.

Book: Romancing Mr. Bridgerton

Season: 3

Status: Married

Partner: Penelope Featherington [in the show and books]

Past Romance: Marina Thompson

4. Daphne Bridgerton

Daphne is the fourth-born Bridgerton and the first daughter. She is the first to make her Ton debut and falls for Simon Basset in the show and books.

Book: The Duke and I

Season: 1

Status: Married

Partner: Simon Basset [in the show and books]

Past Romance: Prince Friedrich

5. Eloise Bridgerton

Eloise is the fifth Bridgerton sibling and the second daughter of the family. She is an avid social activist who falls for Phillip Crane in the books.

Book: To Sir Phillip, With Love

Season: 5 or 6

Status: Single

Partner: Phillip Crane [in the books]

Past Romance: Theo Sharpe

6. Francesca Bridgerton

Francesca is the sixth-born Bridgerton sibling. She is a musical prodigy who falls for Michaela Stirling in the show and Michael Stirling in the books.

Book: When He Was Wicked

Season: 5 or 6

Status: Married

Partner: Michaela Stirling [in the show]

Michael Stirling [in the books]

Past Romance: John Stirling

7. Gregory Bridgerton

Gregory is the seventh-born Bridgerton sibling. As of now in the show, he is studying and causing trouble. In the books, he falls for Lucinda Abernathy.

Book: On The Way To The Wedding

Season: 7 or 8

Status: Single

Partner: Lucinda Abernathy [in the books]

Past Romance: N/A

8. Hyacinth Bridgerton

Hyacinth is the eighth-born Bridgerton sibling and fourth daughter. In the books, she is a treasure hunter who ultimately falls for Gareth St. Clair.

Book: It’s In His Kiss

Season: 7 or 8

Status: Single

Partner: Gareth St. Clair [in the books]

Past Romance: N/A

