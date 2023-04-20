Matt Damon has been known for turning down roles that have turned out to be million-dollar hits. Not to forget, the actor is one of the youngest stars to receive an Academy Award for Best Screenplay at the age of 27 for Good Will Hunting. However, Matt once received assistance from his mother, who helped convince him to turn down Christian Bale’s Rescue Dawn in favour of the Farrelly Brothers movie Stuck On You. Read on to find out what actually happened.

Throughout his career, the world knows how he turned down the role of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy and declined the role of James Cameron’s multi-billion dollar Avatar franchise for 10% of the original film’s revenue. However, it must have been hard to turn down Bale once again, but the actor got a little help from his mom.

As reported by Cinema Blend, Matt Damon talked about how his mother talked about how he always doesn’t have to push himself too much. “You don’t always have to go into the jungle and lose a bunch of weight; you’re allowed to have fun,” shared the actor with what he got from his mother. Later, the actor also revealed that he hopped on to the Farrelly Brothers movie, Stuck On You, and added, “and that was where I met my wife. Four kids later, that was a pretty fateful decision.”

While leaving the role for Christian Bale turned out to be a blessing for Matt Damon as he met his life partner thanks to the latter film, Stuck On You. Matt really considered the role and shared, “I’d say one of the biggest ones, there was the Werner Herzog movie called Rescue Dawn that Christian Bale did.” However, it turned out to be a nightmare for Bale as he had to go through hell during the shoot as he ate live maggots, tussled with dangerous serpents, and lost much of his weight. Unfortunately, the film became a box office disappointment at $7.2 Million.

