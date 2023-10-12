Kourtney Kardashian is currently in her third trimester as she is expecting a baby with her husband, Travis Barker. The American socialite is leaving no stone unturned in flaunting her maternity fashion picks and regularly sharing snaps from her home. After donning all kinds of outfits, Kourt was seen posing in a black mesh dress with some patterns on the front. While she embraced her baby bump in the pictures, her critics focused on some bizarre details in the background and are now criticizing her for the same.

The Poosh founder is the daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian. She spent her adult life in the the public eye along with her two sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian with their family reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kris also has two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, with Caitlyn Jenner.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are currently expecting their first baby together, a boy. After their whirlwind and raunchy romance, the duo tied the knot last year. They had a long IVF journey to get pregnant and are now ready to embrace parenthood again. Kourt also has three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her former partner Scott Disick.

Amid her pregnancy, it is evident that Kourtney is thoroughly enjoying carrying her baby and slipping into all kinds of outfits. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 44-year-old shared a carousel of pictures in which she wore a black mesh dress and a pair of black bikini underneath to hide her assets. She seemingly posed before the camera in her bedroom, and her critics are more interested in the pale yellow headboard behind her.

Over a Reddit thread, netizens discussed the headboard behind Kourt and criticized her as it had stains. The caption of the thread read, “Kourtney really posted her filthy headboard for the world to see.” Reacting to the pictures, a netizen wrote, “For a family so obsessed with how they’re perceived and photoshopping literally everything they post I’m so surprised this made the cut [vomit emoji] nasty afffff,” while another penned, “Could be kids dirty feet. They like to play and get dirty then put their feet all over the walls while they watch iPad and eat Cheetos.”

“Because she needs us to know she has s*x,” wrote a third one.

