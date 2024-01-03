Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom may not be performing as per expectations, but it continues adding moolah to its kitty. There are multiple options on the screens, but Jason Momoa’s film continues to remain the first choice of audience. It is only inches away from beating the worldwide collection of The Flash, and below are all the details you need!

Aquaman 2 hit the theatre screens in China on December 20, 2023, while it was released in the United States and many other locations on December 22, 2023. The film opened upto mixed reviews because of its storyline. In addition, Amber Heard‘s limited screen time also sparked a huge controversy.

In the past weekend, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom surpassed the worldwide box office collection of The Marvels ($205 million). As per box office tracker Luiz Fernando, the film has raked in $13.5 million from the overseas markets on Monday, which was a New Year holiday. Aquaman 2 currently stands at $269.3 million globally.

And as you read this article, Aquaman 2 has beaten The Flash’s $270 million collection at the worldwide box office. It is to be noted that there was a massive fear around the film, given the negativity surrounding it before its theatrical release. When compared to that, the film has managed to earn a fair total.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Budget

As per reports, Aquaman 2 is made on a budget of $205 million. The film has managed to recover its cost with the global earnings, which at least saves the biggie from embarrassment.

As far as the worldwide collections are concerned, Jason Momoa led film is eyeing somewhere around $390-$450 million.

Aquaman 2 vs other releases at the US box office

There were ample choices for audiences this New Year’s season. Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka, Sydney Sweeney’s Anyone But You, Zac Efron’s The Iron Claw, Migration, The Color Purple, Ferrari, and The Boys In The Boat are currently running at the theatre screens.

While Wonka has surpassed expectations with its collections, Aquaman 2 remains the first choice among competitors. However, the box office numbers have been on a lower side.

About Aquaman 2

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is a tale of brotherhood. Arthur Curry/ Aquaman is now married and has welcomed his first son with Mera (played by Amber Heard). He recruits his half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), to destroy the villain, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

The DCEU film also stars Nicole Kidman, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, and Temuera Morrison in pivotal roles.

