Ryan Gosling-led Project Hail Mary is holding steady at the Chinese box office and domestically. It is on track to cross a key box-office mark in China during its third three-day weekend, despite the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Gosling’s movie might have lost the top spot, but its collection is far from Super Mario’s. Keep scrolling for more.

The film’s strong word of mouth is clearly driving its stability, as it maintains solid day-to-day numbers even in its third week. With steady pre-sales for the upcoming holiday frame, it is expected to once again prove its staying power at the Chinese box office. It is also feeling the heat of the Super Marion movie worldwide.

On track to hit the $25 million mark at the Chinese box office

At the box office in China, Project Hail Mary has been pushed to #2 by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. According to box-office analyst Luiz Fernando’s X report, the sci-fi flick has collected a solid $1 million from just 38k screenings in China. It dropped by 33.3% in China from last Friday, despite the Super Mario movie.

In 15 days, the Ryan Gosling starrer has reached $23.3 million at the Chinese box office. It registered $430k in pre-sales for today, its 3rd Saturday, which is also a Holiday in China. It is playing over 22k screenings again, having lost 31k from last Saturday. The sci-fi adventure movie is tracking to earn between $3.5 million and $6 million in its 3rd three-day weekend at the Chinese box office. Therefore, it is surpassing the $25 million milestone in China. It might even surpass Barbie‘s Chinese haul in its theatrical run.

More about the film

Made on a reported budget of $200 million, Project Hail Mary has collected over 4339.7 million at the worldwide box office. It will edge closer to the $400 million global mark during this weekend. The film is winning hearts worldwide, and with such strong word of mouth, it will earn a few more milestones at the box office.

Box office summary of the film

Domestic – $186.5 million

International – $153.2 million

Worldwide – $339.7 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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