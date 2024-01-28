After almost a decade, Dakota Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live, and she took our breath away with her short black dress and cut-out detailing. The actress is gearing up for her superhero movie Madame Web’s theatrical release. She even poked fun at herself over her ‘lime incident’ in the show’s promotional clip earlier.

Dakota’s style has varied from straight-leg jeans to dramatic gowns, carrying them all with great panache. Her style from the pap spottings always inspires us; it looks effortless and can be adopted by everyone. Johnson’s red carpet looks are mainly about the dress; she goes minimal on her makeup and lets her natural beauty do the task. Scroll below for more.

Dakota Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live or SNL on 27th January, and she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a short black one-shoulder dress featuring cut-out details in the front and back. She paired the outfit with sheer black matching tights, flaunting her well-toned legs. Her pictures have gone viral on the social media platform X, and the black color looks great on her. She sported an off-shoulder short black dress at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and once again wore sheer tights with the outfit.

Dakota Johnson wore a gold chain choker for the SNL look to accessorize her outfit and sported pointy heels for footwear. She wore a dewy base, creamy blush, and soft, smoky eyes for makeup. Dakota wore nude lipstick to complete her makeup.

The Madame Web star sported a strapless dress for the Jimmy Fallon talk show and accessorized it with gold jewelry. She wore a choker with a big jewel, a pair of earrings, and a cocktail ring. She sported kohled eyes, blushed cheeks, and pink nude lips for makeup.

Dakota Johnson kept their wavy locks open on both occasions, sporting her signature bangs.

Check out the pictures of the gorgeous actress here:

The legs on Dakota Johnson pic.twitter.com/D0R19BcWSC — Nobody famous! (@leeswfc1977) January 27, 2024

Dakota Johnson x The Tonight Show pic.twitter.com/orh6tbUGaj — DAILY CELEBZ (@beautifulcelebz) January 23, 2024

She was reunited with her ‘The Social Network’ co-star Justin Timberlake on SNL, who was the musical guest for the night. Justin looked stylish in a dusty brown suit, matching trousers, and a white t-shirt underneath.

As mentioned earlier, the Fifty Shades actress made fun of the lime incident, which went viral a few years back. In the promotional clip, she takes a bowl of limes and says, “Oh, I love limes.” The SNL team posted the clip on Instagram and captioned it “love limes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

For the unversed, in 2020, during Architectural Digest’s house tour at Johnson’s place, people saw a plate of limes in her kitchen, and she said that she loved limes.

However, in an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she confessed to being allergic to them and went ‘full opposite direction’ in her house tour video. She said, “I actually didn’t even know they were in there. I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen, and it was dressing. It was to ignore them, so I just lied… I went the full opposite direction.”

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

