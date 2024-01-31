Actress Cara Delevingne is blessed with gorgeous blue eyes and a splendid sense of styling. She rules the ramp and the red carpet equally, and today, we have brought you a throwback look at the actress at the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets premiere in Mexico City. She gave a futuristic spin to her red carpet appearance in an exquisite strapless number. Keep scrolling for more.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets was released in 2017, and it was a space opera film by Luc Besson based on the French sci-fi comics series Valerian and Laureline. The movie also featured Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, Herbie Hancock, and others in pivotal roles.

Cara Delevingne rocks every outfit she puts on, and it was nothing different when she sported a strapless outfit for her film tour. Cara wore an Atelier Versace Fall 2017 dress with glass beads on a metallic structure with exaggerated architectural 3D elements at the bust and around the waist on her hips. Her pictures were posted on social media platforms by one of her fan pages, CARAUPDATES. And Versace’s official page shared her pic as well.

Cara Delevingne wore nude undergarments beneath her n*ked outfit and Versace heels to finish her attire. For accessories, the Suicide Squad actress wore several statement rings on both her hands and dainty diamond studs as earrings.

She had pink eye shadow on her kohl-lined eyes and a generous amount of mascara on her lashes. Cara subtly blinded everyone with her holographic pink highlighter on blushed cheeks, matching her hair color. She opted for fuschia pink lipstick for the lips, adding a pop of color to her look.

Cara Delevingne sported a short pixie cut hairstyle dyed in pink color. It went aptly with her character in the space opera film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Check out her pictures here:

📸 #CaraDelevingne at the premiere of ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ in Mexico City on August. 02 pic.twitter.com/COCpLQj83K — CARAUPDATES (@US_CARA) August 3, 2017

Cara Delevigne in a Fall 2017 #AtelierVersace dress at the 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets premiere in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/Xkj5ZT2YmL — VERSACE (@Versace) August 4, 2017

Her admirers couldn’t stop admiring the gorgeous actress and expressed their views via comments.

On the work front, Cara Delevingne was last seen in 2023’s American Horror Story: Delicate. She played the role of Ivy Ehrenreich.

What do you think of Cara Delevingne’s throwback look? Let us know your thoughts, and for more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Amber Heard Once Left Us Breathless In An Edgy One-Shouldered Number With A Risque Thigh-High Slit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News