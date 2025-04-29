The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Kayla sharing devastating news with Marlena and Steve. On the other hand, Shawn leaned on Jada after hearing news about his father Bo’s health. Meanwhile, Johnny got some advice from Marlena while Tate surprisingly asked Sophia to prom.

There’s a lot more packed in the episodes this week as the drama keeps unfolding. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 29, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the long-running daytime drama series that revolves around residents of Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 29, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Maggie eviscerating Philip. The secret about the forged letter has been out for a while and the aftermath of the same is visible. It was Vivian who told Xander about it and while Philip has been guilty about indulging in forgery, he wasn’t going to reveal the truth.

Maggie is furious with him and is not happy with the methods he used to get what he wants. How exactly will she confront him? It looks like she is set to unleash her wrath on him? Will he take her ire or will he fight back and defend himself? Meanwhile, Doug finds himself in some hot water.

What exactly has he done now? He was just recovering from being the thief of the missing necklace, but what trouble is on his way? Doug was kicked out by Julie after she found out that he not just stole the family heirloom but also sold it for some cash. On the other hand, Xander confides in Sarah.

He has been dealing with the truth about Philip forging the letter and is confiding in his wife about the same. What Xander doesn’t know is that Sarah knew about the truth but kept it from him. She is still continuing to keep it a secret, but for how long? How will this affect their marriage? Is she going to reveal the truth by herself soon or face his fury later on?

Lastly, Holly witnesses a nice moment between Tate and Sophia. The latter two are busy working on the adoption of their unborn child and have been bonding along the way. It also helps in keeping Tate’s mind off Holly after she broke up with him. When Holly sees Tate and Sophia have a nice moment, how will she react to it? Will jealousy strongly take hold of her?

