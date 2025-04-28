The previous week on Days of our Lives saw a lot of changes including EJ waking up from his coma, relationships evolving as per the situation, feuds continuing with friction and accusations ruining romances. There’s a lot of exciting new scenes and moments set to air on the soap opera this week.

With the content written by the new head writers finally airing, expect to see some changes and re-introductions. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 28, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama that is set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 28, 2025

The first episode of the week features Kayla sharing devastating news with Marlena and Steve. While the former has been quite busy getting the whole hospital fundraiser in place, both Marlena and Steve have been searching for John who has been missing in action for a while and nobody is aware of where he is. The fundraiser worked truly brilliantly but the search is still on.

When Kayla shares some devastating news with the two of them, could it be related to John? Or is it going to be about Bo, who recently woke up from his coma? On the other hand, Shawn leans on Jada. He found out that his father Bo woke up but it was followed by devastating news and he has been quite emotional ever since. Will Jada be able to offer him solace?

Especially in this tough time? Will this bring them even closer together and reignite the sparks they felt when they got intimate not so long ago? Even more so now that Jada and Rafe officially broke things off. On the other hand, Johnny gets advice from Marlena. After the whole drama with his father EJ, he has been doubting his own capability to be a good father.

Johnny was so excited for the adoption to happen so he and Chanel could be parents to a baby but now he is not even sure he wants to go through with it. It hasn’t been easy finding out that he was conceived after EJ raped Sami. Johnny has been furious and heartbroken and disgusted at the same time. Will Marlena be able to give him some sound and wise advice?

Is it going to help him see a different perspective to the whole situation? Lastly, Tate asks Sophia to prom. Holly might have broken up with him but the adoption has him and Sophie busy. Is that why he has asked her to the prom? Since he is single and they have been spending time together?

