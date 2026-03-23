Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s Hindi drama The Kerala Story 2 is nearing the saturation of its box office run. It managed to clock a half-century and gained the success tag. Unfortunately, Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha starrer will miss the hit verdict in its lifetime. Scroll below for the day 24 report!

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 24

According to estimates, The Kerala Story 2 added another 25 lakh to the kitty on day 24. It witnessed a slight growth from 22 lakh garnered on the previous day. Dhurandhar 2 is now dominating the screens with the widest release, and there’s no way any other film can grow amid the massive storm.

The cumulative total in India has reached 51.37 crore net after 24 days. Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s production was eyeing to surpass the lifetime of Mardaani 3 (52.99 crore) and emerge as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. But the daily collection will fall below 10 lakh from today, making the target challenging.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Week 3 – 10.92 crore

Day 22 – 11 lakh

Day 23 – 22 lakh

Day 24 – 25 lakh

Total – 51.37 crore

The Kerala Story 2 will miss the hit verdict!

Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha led drama is made on a reported budget of 28 crore. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film earns the hit tag once it earns twice its investment. This means, The Kerala Story 2 had to earn 56 crore in its lifetime. However, it will miss the milestone by less than 5 crore. It is to be noted that the sequel is indeed a success, with returns of 23.37 crore in its lifetime.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 24 Summary

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 51.37 crore

ROI: 83.46%

India gross: 60.61 crore

Verdict: Plus

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