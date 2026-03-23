Aditya Dhar’s Eid 2026 release, Dhurandhar 2, is surpassing all expectations at the box office. Ranveer Singh starrer has emerged as the fastest Indian film to cross the 700 crore mark worldwide. It has also surpassed 8 Bollywood films in the last 24 hours. Scroll below for a detailed day 4 global update!

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to the official update, Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated a mind-boggling 762.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 4 days. This includes 549.88 crore from India, while the remaining 212.32 crore gross has been garnered from the overseas markets.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan set milestones for Bollywood by entering the 500 crore club in 4 days. Clearly, Ranveer Singh starrer has now set some unimaginable goals, surpassing the 750 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Beats 8 Bollywood grossers at the global box office!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on a record-breaking spree. In the last 24 hours, it has surpassed as many as 8 Bollywood films worldwide. The list includes Sanju (541.76 crore), Padmaavat (560 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (562.12 crore), Saiyaara (570.67 crore), KGF Chapter 2 Hindi (583.85 crore), Sultan (589 crore), Dhoom 3 (601 crore), and Gadar 2 (685.19 crore). It is now the 13th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time globally! The spy action thriller is now challenging Stree 2 (884.45 crore) to make its official entry into the top 10.

Now Ranveer Singh’s 2nd highest-grossing film worldwide!

As mentioned above, Dhurandhar 2 has also crossed the lifetime collection of Padmaavat (560 crore) by a huge margin in its opening weekend. It is now Ranveer Singh’s 2nd highest-grossing film of all time globally, only behind its predecessor Dhurandhar.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s top 5 highest-grossing films worldwide below:

Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore Dhurandhar 2: 762.20 crore Padmaavat: 560 crores Simmba: 393.01 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 348.89 crores

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 466 crore

India gross: 549.88 crore

Overseas gross: 212.32 crore

Worldwide gross: 762.20 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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