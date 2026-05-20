The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is all set to enter its eighth week in U.S. theaters, and it still ranks among the top ten titles on the domestic box office chart. After opening to a stellar $131.7 million across 4,252 North American locations, the animated sequel added another $4.5 million over the May 15-17 weekend, taking its cumulative domestic tally to $419.2 million.

Nears The $1 Billion Worldwide Mark

With its $547.9 million international haul, the Chris Pratt-starrer’s worldwide total now stands at $967.1 million. This means it needs to earn at least $32.9 million more to reach the coveted $1 billion mark at the global box office. It will be interesting to see if The Super Mario Galaxy Movie can achieve this milestone. However, surpassing its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s massive $1.361 billion haul seems highly unlikely at this stage.

Theatrical Profit (Estimated)

Made on a budget of $110 million, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie needed to earn $275 million to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. So, it has already earned an estimated $692.1 million in theatrical profit. At its current pace, the sequel appears well-positioned to surpass the $700 million profit target.

As it continues its theatrical run, the Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic-directed feature is now closing in on the worldwide total of Christopher Nolan’s 2008 DC superhero blockbuster, The Dark Knight, which featured Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Keep reading to find out how much more The Super Mario Galaxy Movie needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie vs. The Dark Knight – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Box Office Summary

North America: $419.2 million

International: $547.9 million

Worldwide: $967.1 million

The Dark Knight – Box Office Summary

North America: $535 million

International: $473.3 million

Worldwide: $1.008 billion

It’s clear from the above figures that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is behind The Dark Knight’s global total by roughly $40.9 million. Given the current stage in its theatrical run, its digital availability, and competition from newer releases like Obsession, Michael, The Devil Wears Prada II, and Mortal Kombat II, surpassing that target seems difficult as of now. However, the final verdict should become clear in the next few weeks.

What’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie About?

The first film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, follows Italian-American plumbers Mario and Luigi, who are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. When Luigi is captured by Bowser, Mario teams up with Princess Peach to rescue him and save the kingdom.

In the sequel, Mario and Luigi team up with their new ally Yoshi, joining Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they encounter Princess Rosalina and confront Bowser’s son, Bowser Jr.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Trailer

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