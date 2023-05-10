From Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Collaborating After 25 Years To Phenomenal Cast - Here Are 5 Reasons To Watch 'Air' Asap

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s power packed duo have created immense excitement for their latest film AIR globally and now Indian fans gear up for its exclusive release on Prime Video with bated breath. The biographical sports drama reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between the then rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with Air Jordan. Releasing this Friday, here are five reasons why you shouldn’t miss out watching it ASAP!

Ben & Matt in action after 25 years

A duo who has created oscar-winning Good Will Hunting and The Last Duel came together after 25 long years to create another phenomenal story. Both Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have had one of the longest lasting Hollywood friendships, leaving record breaking films in their wake. AIR will see both of them in their element, ruling the screen with their prowess and creating yet another Oscar-worthy watch.

Inspiring story of a legendary idea

AIR speaks to the generation today who thrive on the fast paced ideology that one of the most famous shoe brands built almost two decades ago. Not just millennials, but even the GenZ resonate to the film and its inspiring vision to create a revolution, to not stop at anything unless you achieve your vision, and to ‘just do it’!

Viola Davis ruling the screen

Exceptionally talented and one of the rare actors being awarded the EGOT, Viola Davis as Michael Jordan’s mother is the real highlight of the film. A casting choice requested by Michael Jordan himself, Viola Davis aced her role as the mother with an uncompromising vision who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent.

Phenomenal cast

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis are perhaps one of the most cleverly casted ensembles in current times, who all understood their characters and its nuanced shades and delivered. Their screen presences catapulted the story forward, and kept the audience hooked till the end, despite knowing how the film will end.

A lesson into Marketing 101

Every marketing enthusiast pins AIR Jordan’s success story in their vision boards to get inspiration. Sonny Vaccaro’s conviction and undeterred determination, and how the team convinced getting the biggest talents onboard, is a guidebook for every marketing enthusiast out there, who dreams of making it big.

This marks the first time Affleck is directing a feature film starring Damon. With a script penned by Alex Convery, AIR directed by Ben Affleck, from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Mandalay Pictures, and the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, will premiere on 12th May exclusively in India on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

