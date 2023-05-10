‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Soundarya Sharma Receives Stree Shakti Rashtriya Puraskar For Her Contribution In Hindi Cinema By Maharashtra Governor 

Actress Soundarya Sharma made her fans and family proud by winning the Stree Shakti Rashtriya Puraskar 2023 for her contribution to the Hindi film Industry. The beautiful actress was felicitated by the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Ramesh Bais for excellence in the field of Hindi film industry. Sharing her feelings after receiving the award, she said, ” In the times when awards are given for various activities all over the place, A prestigious award in the governor’s house by the Honorable Governor himself, makes it all the more important & Thank you everyone for believing in me and endowing me with your love.”

The award was presented at the Raj Bhavan where Soundarya looked stunning in a white coloured saree with golden borders and a matching sleeveless white golden blouse while receiving the recognition. For jewellery, she went with dangly golden earrings and left her hair open for the occasion. In the pictures, she can be seen standing beside the Governor of Maharashtra who is extending the award to her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bollywood actress Soundarya Sharma’s dressing sense has also always been a cut above the rest. Every dashing appearance of hers has been a style statement and she beautifully adds the vogue factor to any look with her confident attitude.

With a dressed to kill attitude and an avatar that looks ravishing, she steals our breath away with her style. With her fashion sense always on point, actress Soundarya Sharma turns heads time and again with her fashion sense and vibrant appearance. She is a fashion mogul who sets trends and the people are eager to follow her style game.

Soundarya Sharma also participated in Bigg Boss 16 and won many hearts with her game.

Must Read: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Clocks Close To 150 Million Hours Of Viewing Worldwide In Just 4 Days, Reached #1 Trending In 76 Countries On Netflix

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News