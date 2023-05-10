Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is set to go on the floors and the list of participants has been leaving netizens curious. Along with Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare, co-contestant from Salman Khan’s show, Archana Gautam, will also be seen in the stunt-based reality show. The actress is now slamming trolls that believe she’s been included only for the entertainment factor. Scroll below for the latest scoop.

Archana was hailed for her entertainment skills in Bigg Boss 16. She’d shown every side of her personality inside the house including aggression, humour as well as her childish behaviour. She’s currently a part of Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull and will soon leave for Rohit Shetty’s show.

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Archana Gautam slammed trolls that questioned her entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She reacted, “There are weird people in the world who feel that I’ve been brought on the show just for the sake of entertainment and to make people laugh. I want to tell them, ‘do I look like a cartoon?’ Joh Mujhe hasne ke liye show main laayenge, this is their big misunderstanding and I am soon going to clear this. If Archana Gautam provides entertainment she is a lioness also and I can do anything. I am going to perform all the stunts and prove to you that Archana can make people laugh and can do her stunts well also. I am strong.”

Archana Gautam also confessed that she used to be very affected by trolls, but not anymore. “These comments used to initially hurt me a lot and I would get depressed. Main sadamein mein chali jaati thi but someone made me understand that I should stop reading comments. There are people who are someone’s followers and they make fake ids to troll you. So I stopped paying attention to them because I know my audience and that they love me. A lot of women, females, girls follow me who are the TV audience who watch television and are not on social media. I am happy I’m getting their love,” she concluded.

Apart from Archana Gautam, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will also feature celebrities like Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Arjit Taneja, Munawar Faruqui, and Nyrra Banerjee amongst others.

