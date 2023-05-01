In the latest episode dropped on Couple of Things, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol take entrepreneur Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri on a tour of their first home in Mumbai, which they rented for Rs 16,000 per month in 2006. Their revisit to a very modest 1BHK in Lower Parel area was filled with different nostalgic and humbling moments as the couple revisited their old home after 16-17 years.

During the tour, Ashneer and Madhuri also shared some funny stories about their experiences in that house. From bathing together to save time before rushing to work, to cooking in the small kitchen, Madhuri also recounted that she used to make Ashneer hang clothes outside the living room balcony & how Ashneer used to buy tomatoes on his way back home from the office from a vendor opposite the apartment. The Shark and his wife were amazed to see how much the area had changed since they lived there, but the apartment remained just the same.

As the couple relived their good old days and dropped some truth bombs. Ashneer Grover goes on to say, “Kuch special nahi tha. There was just one bathroom.” Madhuri drops a truth bomb saying, “Hum dono saath mein nahate the. There was just one bathroom and office jaane ka time bhi hota tha. Ashneer’s sister Asheema was also visiting us back then and she was shocked as we disappeared together.”

The video, which has already garnered a record views on social media, has struck a chord with many people who have fond memories of their first homes. Fans of Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol have praised the couple for taking the effort to give Ashneer Grover and Madhuri a heartwarming trip down memory lane.

Ashneer Grover also spoke about how he and his wife Madhuri used to solve their marital problems and revealed they just used to visit their relative’s houses and travel a lot.

