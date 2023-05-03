Sargun Mehta Starrer 'Sidhus Of Southall' Is All Geared Up For Its Release On This Date

Here is a pleasant surprise for all Sargun Mehta fans! The actress-producer has set quite a strong footing in the Punjabi film industry and has yet another exciting project coming up. Sargun, as well as her husband Ravie Dubey, took to Instagram to share the poster.

“This is amazing can’t wait @sargunmehta White Hill Studios presents it’s another big release ” Sidhus Of Southall “A power packed comedy entertainment is all set to hit your nearest theatres on 19th May 2023 Trailer dropping on 3rd May 2023, 3PM,” he posted, along with cast details of the film, while Sargun wrote, “White Hill Studios presents it’s another big release ” Sidhus Of Southall “A power packed comedy entertainment is all set to hit your nearest theatres on 19th May 2023 Trailer dropping on 3rd May 2023, 3PM.”

The film has been directed by Navaniat Singh and also stars Ajay Sarkaria, Prince Kanwal Jit Singh, B N Sharma, Iftikhar Thakur, Amar Noorie, and Jatinder Kaur. The screenplay has been done by Inderpal Singh and Rakesh Dhawan has written the dialogues.

Sargun Mehta has a lot of Punjabi blockbusters to her name. She was part of the super successful Saunkan Saunkne as well as Qismat, Qismat 2, Moh and Kala Shah Kala.

