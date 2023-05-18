Anusha Dandekar is known for stint as a host on several MTV shows, including House of Style, Teen Diva and Love School. She is known for her confidence and sartorial fashion choices and is admired for her style by her fans. Dandekar is also known for speaking her mind and putting out her opinions like a boss. Recently, she opened up about pay disparity between men and women in anchoring world and revealed that its ‘massive’. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Anusha, who has a loyal fan army and is loved for her impeccable style by her fans recently opened up about the pay disparity which is a sad reality of entertainment industry. Over the years, we have seen actresses opening up about it and now, Anusha has also spoken about it and revealed that the difference is huge.

In a candid chat with Hauterrfly, Anusha Dandekar broke her silence on one of the most discussed topics ever and that is pay disparity in the industry. Talking about it how her male co -host doing the same job used to get paid more, she said, “My co-host doing the same job, the same hours, the same amount of styling changes, everything, was getting paid double than me. It was like we’re doing the same job and then when you’d see the footage, you keep more of his role in it than mine.”

Anusha Dandekar revealed when she asked for equal air time with her male co-host, he got angry and walked off set. “When I put my foot down and said ‘hey, listen if I am the co-host, then keep us equal in the camera,’ he stormed off. And I was like, ‘I just got fair air time, I didn’t storm off in the first three seasons.”

For the unversed, Anusha Dandekar has hosted many reality shows and is a quite popular face in the industry. Notably, the topic of pay disparity is not new and a lot of big wigs have also spoken about it in the past including Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

