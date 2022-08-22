If we look at the condition of the Indian box office post the pandemic, the only film that has changed the dynamics with its unprecedented collection is KGF 2. Where all the biggies of the industry were struggling to provide content that has a mass appeal, Yash served the audience with a much-awaited massive blockbuster.

It is sheer magic that has been encountered at the box office that the film owned its position as the biggest opener with its release.

There have been many big releases the box office has experienced in 2022 that have big celebs and huge budgets but were unable to revive the dying condition of the box office. That’s where the Rocking star introduced his magic with the release of KGF 2. If we look at the first-day collection of the film, it has collected over 54 Cr. which was not imagined by any biggie of the entertainment industry and is still untouched.

KGF 2 is truly a film that has a league of its own. While the film thronged the box office with its huge collections, it is still ruling the top position across the country. Moreover, it has also added extra stars to the rising stardom of Yash, which is truly unbeatable.

While the film opened with a huge collection, it went on to set a benchmark by collecting a figure of 900 Cr. In the domestic market and doing business of around 27 million dollars in the International market.

Moreover, as soon as the film was released on the OTT platform it has been gaining a lot of momentum in its viewership which doesn’t seem to dip.

