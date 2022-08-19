Allu Arjun made it big as a pan-Indian star with the film Pushpa which also featured Rashmika Mandanna as the main female lead. However, some people could draw similarities between Pushpa and some other films, including Yash’s KGF.

Allu Arjun is one of the most celebrated versatile actors in the South Indian film industry who received a lot of love from the audience after the release of Pushpa, where he played a red sandalwood smuggler’s role. And the craze of his film Pushpa still roars among his fans.

But there is a group of people who picked out certain similarities between Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and other Telegu movies. Many trollers found similarities between Allu’s walk and Anil Kapoor’s walk. However, what took us by surprise was Pushpa’s ‘jhukega nahi’ hand gesture through his beard. A group of people pointed out that Arjun copied the iconic move from Yash starrer movie. But wait! It was not Yash’s movie. It had a resemblance from a scene of Yash’s wife, Radhika Pandit’s Kannada movie ‘Mr and Mrs Ramachari’.

There’s a group of people who drew comparisons between Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Yash’s KGF as they find the movie plot quite similar. Trolling the movie, one Twitter user had shared a video clip from ‘Mr and Mrs Ramachari’ and had captioned it as, “Movie story copied from husband Mannerism copied from wife. Hope he wont copy from yash kids”.

Movie story copied from husband

Mannerism copied from wife

Hope he wont copy from yash kids https://t.co/WAjOCObiBd — Irah🏹The_Cult_REBEL (@TheRebelMeN) August 12, 2022

Well even so people can’t be stopped from admiring Pushpa: The Rise and Allu Arjun’s fans are eagerly waiting for its sequel to release. What do you think of it? Did you find any resemblance? Let us know!

