Reigning Superstar Mahesh Babu has lined up some crazy projects. He is presently doing an epic action entertainer with wizard of words Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli’s directorial movie SSMB28, which went on floors yesterday.

Mahesh will then join forces with India’s leading director Rajamouli who has delivered only blockbusters till date. After scoring a colossal hit with RRR, the director is working on script work of Mahesh Babu’s movie.

SS Rajamouli disclosed that his film with Mahesh Babu is going to a globetrotting action adventure. The director is in USA to attend a film festival where some of his movies are screened. While speaking with media, Rajamouli made the revelation about the film’s genre.

As the genre suggests, the story is set in different locations across the world. Mahesh Babu did action roles in many of his films, but SS Rajamouli who is the baap of commercial cinema is going to show the superstar in a one-of-a-kind role.

SS Rajamouli’s film will start rolling, after Mahesh Babu is done with Trivikram Srinivas’ movie.

