On its opening day, Chup collected well as 3.06 crores came in. The film has a niche appeal to it with an adult subject and treatment, and hence there is a particular target audience that it’s aiming at. Moreover, it’s a very multiplex oriented class appealing film and hence the release size was in accordance to that as well. Hence, the kind of numbers that have come in are quite adequate.

In fact what’s all the more remarkable is that the Balki directed crime drama has taken a better opening than most of the other 2022 releases of a larger scale and size. Of course, a lot has been made possible due to the cinema day been celebrated due to which the ticket prices were brought down to Rs. 75/=. Still, what matters is that around 3.5 lakh people watched the film on the first day and that’s very good footfall for the film.

What needs to be seen is that how does this Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary starrer turn out to be in days to come, especially today and tomorrow when ideally maximum growth should come in terms of footfalls. Has a large volume of target audience watched the film on the first day itself or would the word of mouth result in added numbers? All said and done, the ticket reduction experiment has paid off in a big day as far as the first day is concerned and now the coming days would decided whether it was an aberration or perhaps the way to go for future releases as well.

