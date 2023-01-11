South sensations Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar have set the box office ringing with their recent releases- Varisu and Thunivu. After 8 long years, the two superstars have faced a clash at the box office leaving their fans all excited. After being in the making for quite some time, Varisu and Thunivu hit the screens this morning and oh-boy the ticket windows are witnessing new records. However, in a shocking turn of events, both film got leaked online. Yes, you heard that right!

Thalapathy Vijay starrer also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and others in pivotal roles and is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. While the Ajith starrer is directed by H. Vinoth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu and Ajith Kumar-led Thunivu have gotten subjected to piracy and got leaked online. Both Tamil films have hit the sites like TamilYogi, Tamilrockers, Tamilblasters, 9xflix.com, bolly4u, isaimini, kuttymovies7, filmygod, veganmovies, desiremovies, katmovieshd, bolly4u, jaisha moviez, movie4me, filmy4wab, moviezwap, ibomm and others. Reportedly, the makers of both the films will pursue legal action against whoever uploaded the pirated versions.

Varisu and Thunivu are available to download n 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD. The film is available for free download, with people searching Thunivu Free Download, Thunivu MP4 HD Download, Thunivu Tamil Rockers, Thunivu Telegram Links, Thunivu Movie Free HD Download and Thunivu Free Download Link.

Tamil rockers leaks Thunivu and Varisu movies. — JB (@JB17twet) January 11, 2023

This afternoon, we told you that Varisu and Thunivu’s high-voltage clash led to a massive clash in Chennai as both the leading actors were seen tearing the posters of the other actor. Yes, that is true! In a viral clip, Ajith Kumar’s fans tore Vijay’s posters and vice-versa.

Coming back, team Koimoi doesn’t encourage its viewers to watch pirated films on the site and lend their support to the cast and crew by watching it in the cinemas near you.

Must Read: Golden Globes 2023: Ram Charan Recalls Shooting Action Sequences For SS Rajamouli Directorial ‘RRR’, “My Knees Still Wobble Talking About It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News