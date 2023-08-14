Malaika Arora is the fitness inspiration we all need every day. The actress gets spotted visiting her yoga class every single day, and we love and adore her motivation to work out daily. On to the series of new events, Malaika was seen attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red-coloured thigh-high slit gown, and made us forget iconic Angelina Jolie and her right leg, which has its own fan pages on social media. Scroll below to take a look!

Malaika enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 18 million followers on Instagram. The beauty never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her fitness and fashion post on the photo-sharing platform, and we love her chic style sense.

Now talking about her latest look, Malaika Arora broke the internet with her red gown, and we can’t stop obsessing over it. The actress wore a Jason Grech gown at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and stole the show with her bold look.

Malla’s figure-hugging gown came with a halter neckline and ruffles in the front, with gaudy flower-shaped applique embellishment. It had a pleated skirt attached to it with a trail, and the thigh-high stole the show for us.

Malaika Arora accessorised the look with matching ruby diamond earrings and black pumps. The beauty opted for soft smokey glittery eyes and nude lips to complete the look and kept her tresses open with a middle parting. Her makeup artist and designer shared the pictures on their Instagram handles; take a look below:

Malaika Arora, how do you never fail to disappoint with your fashion sense? We’re amazed by how she aces her fashion game every single time. She literally made us forget Angelina Jolie with her thigh-high slit gown!

