BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been making rounds on the internet ever since she was spotted vacationing and taking out time for herself from her busy schedule. Despite her solo photos from an unknown location, some eagle-eyed fans of the K-Pop star spotted similarities between her and her rumoured boyfriend and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault’s son Frederic Arnault’s locations. Amid the romance rumours, the duo was recently spotted in the US, at a private airport lounge.

The K-Pop star began her career in 2016 alongside her bandmates, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose. She is the most followed South Korean stars on Instagram, with over 96 million followers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While BLACKPINK members currently have a lot on their plate, from their world tour Born Pink to their contract renewal discussions, Lisa recently took a short vacation allegedly to Greece. She shared various snaps with a picturesque backdrop on her Instagram and her fans found that Arnault’s sister-in-law was also at the same location with her husband. Many claimed that the 26-year-old was vacationing with the Arnault family, but others needed strong proof.

Now, a photo of Lisa and Frederic Arnault allegedly waiting in a private lounge at an airport in Los Angeles, California, is making rounds on the internet. The photo has fueled the duo’s dating rumours who happen to be well-acquainted with each other. As per Allkpop, it is reported that Lisa boarded Arnault’s private plane with him in New Jersey after two Born Pink shows at MetLife Stadium. It is also believed that all four members of the quartet travelled separately to Las Vegas for their shows.

Coming back to the romance rumours, they began last year after Frederic Arnault, TAG HEUER CEO, was spotted attending a BLACKPINK show. Earlier this year, Lisa and Frederic were also spotted together in Paris. Despite the rumours, the girl band’s agency, YG Entertainment, has stayed quiet and not issued any clarification.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Continued To Flaunt Her Side B**b At A Live Event Being Unbothered By Her Nip-Slip Wardrobe Malfunction Owning The Stage Like The S*xy Boss She Is

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News