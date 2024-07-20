American actor Armie Hammer is a controversial figure owing to the sexual assault and cannibalism fantasies’ accusations against him. There was also a report claiming Marvel star Robert Downey Jr paid for rehab. The Call Me by Your Name star has opened up about it and revealed how RDJ helped him. The Marvel star himself had a past of substance abuse and was arrested more than once. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, in 2021, a social media account called House of Effie, as per People magazine, shared an anonymous tip that showed alleged messages shared by the actor showcasing his BDSM and cannibalistic fantasies. Armie stepped down from his role in Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez. He was accused of rape and abuse, but Armie’s lawyers claimed that all of his relationships and sexual experiences had been consensual. However, there was not sufficient evidence against him for a case.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr was familiar with the horrors of being an addict, and Armie Hammer, too, was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse. He exited the treatment facility in December 2021. According to Variety’s report, Armie appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday and spoke about the aftereffects of the allegations on him in 2021. During the conversation, he was asked whether or not RDJ really paid for his rehab. The Call Me by Your Name actor said, “No, he did not. He did not pay for me to go to rehab.”

Armie Hammer mentioned that Robert Downey Jr was among those who reached out to him and shared, “I would say that yes, he has.”

He further explained how the Iron Man star helped him. He said, “In the way where [when] anyone in Hollywood who suffers from any sort of addiction issues — whether it be alcohol or process addiction or drugs — decides to get sober, that guy will find you, and he will help you. It’s amazing.” Armie Hammer also shared the advice given to him by RDJ and that was, “Sit down, shut up, everything is going to be OK.”

Armie Hammer also revealed that director Luca Guadagnino and actor Johnny Depp reached out to him amid the controversy. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr.’s reps have not responded to this.

