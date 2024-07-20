Inside Out 2 recently surpassed The Super Mario Bros Movie as the second highest-grossing animation ever, and overall, it has beaten Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. The Pixar animation is breaking through records like a juggernaut, and now it has removed the Marvel movie from its #15 spot at the worldwide box office ever. Scroll below for the deets.

Age of Ultron is the second Avengers movie after 2012’s The Avengers, released in theatres in 2015. The second installment is the lowest-earning in the Avengers franchise. Meanwhile, this 2024 Pixar animation for Disney is the sequel to Inside Out 2, which was also released coincidentally in 2015. It failed to beat the MCU movie then, but the sequel surpassed it.

Since its release in the theatres, Inside Out 2 has been smashing records left, right, and center. It has now surpassed Avengers: Age Ultron’s $1.39 billion global run and snatched its #15 spot on the worldwide box office ranking. As per Luiz Fernando’s report, the sequel grossed a record $10.4 million on its sixth Thursday in the international regions.

Inside Out 2 faced a drop of just 32.5% from last Thursday for a $818.5 million cume over 50 places. Including the $583.5 million US cume, the movie hits a $1.4 billion global cume. It will surpass Frozen II’s $1.45 billion to become the #1 highest-grossing animation ever. It will beat Barbie‘s $1.43 billion global haul, followed by Frozen II’s $1.45 billion, and become the 13th highest-earning film ever.

The movie is eyeing a $1.5 billion—$1.7 billion global run. Meanwhile, in 2015, Avengers: Age of Ultron collected $1.39 billion globally, beating Inside Out’s $850.3 million lifetime. Both movies are streaming on Disney+. Inside Out 2 was released in the theatres on June 14 and is now nearing the end of its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

