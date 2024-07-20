Marvel fans across the globe are preparing for the biggest event of the year, and yes, we are talking about the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be arriving in the theatres this coming Friday, and the bookings have been opened for the Marvel flick. In China, the movie’s pre-sales are impressive, and it has surpassed Dune 2, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Aquaman 2’s numbers. Scroll below for the deets.

It will mark Ryan and Hugh’s official entry into the MCU, and the fans can’t wait to see that. As per reports, grown men sobbed after seeing them together in their costumes in the studio. This is the first time Hugh will be donning his comic-accurate Wolverine suit. All the elements are correct, and since Marvel is going through tough times, this is expected to be their big comeback at the box office.

Trade Analyst Luiz Fernando revealed a detailed report of Deadpool & Wolverine’s ticket pre-sales numbers in China, which have surpassed Dune 2’s and many other movies. The movie is just a few days away from arriving in the theatres, but as always, the advance bookings have started, and like in any part of the world, the hype is evident in the Mainland.

According to the reports, the ticket pre-sales for Deadpool & Wolverine started on Friday, and it already grossed $221K for the July 25-28 period on 1st day of pre-sales. Compared to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Marvel flick, Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune 2 grossed $87K, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes collected $91K, Aquaman 2 earned $97K and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire collected $142K. There are still six days of pre-sales left to go.

The report also reminded that only 19K screenings are currently available with pre-sales due to Successor and Your Name running in the theatres. Here is the pre-sales breakdown of Deadpool & Wolverine-

$50K from Thursday Previews on July 25

from Thursday Previews on July 25 $120K on Friday Opening on July 26

on Friday Opening on July 26 $41K from Saturday Advance Booking on July 27

from Saturday Advance Booking on July 27 $10K Advance booking on Sunday, July 28

Deadpool & Wolverine will significantly impact the MCU and its future projects. As per Gizmodo, Kevin Feige said, “If Avengers: Infinity War is a 9 and Avengers: Endgame is a 10, Deadpool & Wolverine is an 8 in terms of how impactful it will be on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s much-awaited MCU movie Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theatres on July 26.

