Anthony Russo and Joe Russo have given the MCU their biggest blockbusters, and the sibling duo is collectively known as the Russo Brothers. They are famous personalities in showbiz mainly because of MCU movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame, and more. They have also won a Primetime Emmy Award for their work in television. Although they are associated with most projects together, are their net worths the same? Scroll below to find out!

About the Russo Brothers-

Anthony Russo was born in February 1970, and Joe, aka Joseph Russo, was born in July 1971 in Cleveland, Ohio. Anthony studied law while Joe studied acting at UEA, and they were both studying at Case Western Reserve University. During their time there, the Russo brothers started directing, writing, and producing their first feature, Pieces.

The movie Pieces was presented at the Slamdance Film Festival and was seen by eminent filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. He approached Anthony and Joe Russo and offered to produce their next film along with his producer partner George Clooney. They got their breakthrough by directing episodes of popular television series like Community, Arrested Development, Carpoolers, and more. The Russo brothers won their Primetime Emmy Award for Arrested Development.

The Russo Brothers in the MCU-

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s first MCU directorial was Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014, which is considered one of the best MCU movies. According to Box Office Mojo, it earned $714.4 million worldwide. The Russo brothers then directed Captain America: Civil War in 2016, which raked in $1.1 billion. The MCU was at its peak then.

Then, in 2018, they created history in the comic book/superhero movie genre as they made Avengers: Infinity War. The movie brought together almost every MCU hero, and it raked in $2 billion, which was beaten by 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Once again, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo helmed the directors’ chairs once again for it and gave one of the highest-grossing films ever. The film was an enormous success at the box office and earned $2.79 billion worldwide.

Anthony Russo & Joe Russo’s net worth-

Besides being such incredible directors, they also have a production company called AGBO, which, according to Variety’s report, was valued at $1.1 billion. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anthony Russo has a net worth of $20 million, while Joe Russo has a net worth of $10 million. The combined net worth of the Avengers: Endgame director duo, the Russo brothers, is $30 million.

