Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson has made a remarkable impact on the film industry with her captivating performances and acting skills. She gained her breakthrough for her role as Ilsa Faust in the Mission: Impossible series and went on to star in other hit projects like Doctor Sleep, The Greatest Showman, and Dune. While her stardom is recognizable from her work, her rise to success didn’t come without challenges.

Ferguson previously opened up about the dark sides of the industry, acknowledging the complex and shadowy world that actors have to go through while pursuing their careers. During an old interview with The Independent, the Dune actress opened up about her disturbing experience with sexual harassment in the industry. Ferguson recalled the nasty on-set incident and revealed how she felt someone touching her from behind.

The Mission: Impossible star said, “I have definitely, no shadow of a doubt, been treated unfairly. I’ve walked off a set with a male director once. I thought, ‘I’d rather fly home, and be sued for not continuing, than go through this s**t again.’ But confronting that was the most scary thing I’d ever done – walking off the set and saying, ‘I’m not shooting until you and I have had a conversation outside.’ I realized he was very manipulative.”

Rebecca Ferguson continued, “I think it’s called gaslighting. He made me think that I was going crazy. And I thought, ‘How the f*** did this happen? God, you’re good. You’re either very brilliant, or very dangerous.’ And I had to retrack and think, ‘No, what am I actually saying? I need to say something. I’m making a point, and I need to get to the end of it.’ We walked onto set, a hand slipped onto my arse, I hit it off, and I said, ‘Don’t ever f***ing touch me again.’ And he never did. That was it.”

Although she didn’t reveal the names of the movie or the director, she did stand up for herself and warned the person. Rebecca Ferguson recently starred in a big project, Dune 2, a box-office success. The actress will reprise her role as Juliette Nichols in Silo Season 2.

