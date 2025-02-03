Before Glen Powell looted hearts as a smooth-talking pilot in Top Gun: Maverick or showed up in Gotham in The Dark Knight Rises, he was hustling in Hollywood—but not how you’d predict! Sure, now he’s all about big blockbusters, but his rise to fame was less “instant superstar” and more “slow burn with unexpected pit stops.”

He kicked things off with some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it gigs you probably forgot (or never noticed). But hey, every big star starts somewhere! Those early roles were just stepping stones toward becoming a Hollywood heavy-hitter for Powell. The Twisters star didn’t just waltz into Hollywood as the leading man—he put in the work. From tiny roles in family films to popping up in indie projects, he was grinding, slowly making a name for himself.

Sure, these gigs didn’t make him an overnight sensation, but they gave him something just as momentous: visibility. So by the time the star showed up in The Dark Knight Rises as part of Gotham’s crew, he’d already built a definite Hollywood resume.

Glen Powell’s Stardom Began Way Before Dark Knight Rises

Before he became a Top Gun heartthrob and a friendly face in the Batman universe, Glen Powell had to get his start somewhere. And it wasn’t always enchanting. His first prominent appearance? Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over. This one is a bit of a throwaway role, where he played the Long-Fingered Boy. It’s not a standout role, but it did get him on-screen in front of a large audience.

Then, in 2005, Powell took on a role in The Wendell Baker Story, a comedy in which he played a paperboy. Luke and Andrew Wilson co-directed the flick, so you know it had some comedic chops. Now, 2006 is the year that was filled for Powell. He showed up in a multitude of films. First, he emerged in Jumping Off Bridges, where he played Eric Turner, a supporting role in a coming-of-age drama about teenagers dealing with loss and grief.

He also had a small but consequential role in Fast Food Nation, a film that disclosed the shady side of the fast-food industry. Powell played Steve in this drama, with a strong ensemble cast including Greg Kinnear and Ethan Hawke. While his role was far from leading, the movie’s serious subject matter permitted him to shine and show he could hold his own with a substantial group of actors.

Alongside these dramas, Powell found his way into The Hottest State, a romantic drama based on Ethan Hawke’s novel. The young actor played John Jaegerman, a character who didn’t necessarily get the limelight, but it was another example of him flexing his acting muscles in additional genres.

And, just to keep things fascinating, Powell also starred in The Safe Side: Internet Safety, a short educational film in which he played “Danger Dude.” These roles might seem small or niche now, but they were launchpads. Each one helped Powell hone his craft and showed Hollywood that he could abide by diverse characters.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson’s Unbeatable Contract Clause: Why The Rock Refuses To Lose A Fight On-Screen In Every Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News