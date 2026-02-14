The battle is on as Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic are all set to lock horns on March 19. Yes, on the eve of Eid holiday, both magnum opuses are clashing with each other, and although the wise move would be to avoid the competition, box office enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to it. Interestingly, both releases are most likely to secure an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and all eyes are set on how they open at the Indian box office.

Toxic is enjoying a strong buzz

Coming to the Yash starrer, the magnum opus has been in the making for a long time, and since the superstar is returning after KGF Chapter 2, the excitement is at its peak. After gaining massive stardom across the country, the actor has been making professional decisions carefully, ensuring his upcoming biggie will offer a memorable big-screen experience.

The character introduction teaser for Yash instantly became the talk of the town and went viral on the internet. It has managed to leave a strong impact, making it clear that Dhurandhar 2 won’t have a one-sided run at the Indian box office. In fact, in most southern states, Toxic is likely to dominate. On top of that, the Hindi market is also expected to contribute well. On the whole, a strong opening day is on the cards.

Can Toxic enter the top 5 A-rated openings of all time?

As of now, a start of 50 crore net looks achievable for Toxic even in a clash with Dhurandhar 2. To enter the top 5 biggest A-rated Indian openers, it will need to surpass Animal (63.8 crore). Currently, Animal is in fourth place, while Dhurandhar (28.6 crore) is in fifth place. Considering the strong buzz, Dhurandhar 2 is likely to beat Animal, pushing it to the fifth spot.

So, to be a part of the top 5 A-rated Indian openers, the Yash starrer will probably need to beat Animal’s day 1 collection. The task looks difficult, but it’s not impossible. It’ll be interesting to see how the trailer impacts the buzz in the Hindi market, as it will be crucial in determining the film’s start at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top 10 A-rated Indian openers:

Salaar – 90.7 crore They Call Him OG – 84.7 crore Coolie – 65 crore Animal – 63.8 crore Dhurandhar – 28.6 crore HIT: The Third Case – 21 crore Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crore Kabir Singh – 20.21 crore Raayan – 13.7 crore Grand Masti – 12.5 crore

