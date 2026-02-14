Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic action thriller O’Romeo has made a decent opening at the worldwide box office. There was intense competition from Border 2, Mardaani 3, and other releases. Despite all the odds, Shahid Kapoor has recorded his 2nd highest opening in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 1 global update!

O’Romeo Overseas Box Office Day 1

According to estimates, O’Romeo grossed 1.90 crore gross on day 1 at the overseas box office. It made a slow start, staying below all of Shahid Kapoor’s previous post-COVID openers. Deva made an opening of 3.49 crore gross. On the other hand, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya as well as Jersey, both earned 3.50 crore gross upon their international debuts.

Records Shahid Kapoor’s 2nd highest post-COVID opening worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, O’Romeo has amassed 12.53 crore gross. This includes 10.63 crore from the domestic run. It has recorded Shahid Kapoor’s 2nd highest opening at the post-COVID box office. Vishal Bhardwaj‘s romantic action thriller remained behind Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya by less than one crore.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s biggest openers at the worldwide box office:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 13.50 crore O’Romeo: 12.53 crore Deva: 10.31 crore Jersey: 8.22 crore

O’Romeo Worldwide Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 9.01 crore

India gross: 10.63 crore

Overseas gross: 1.90 crore

Worldwide gross: 12.53 crore

More about the romantic action thriller

The ensemble cast also features Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey. It was released in theatres worldwide on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine’s Day holiday. It is produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor Scores His 6th Highest Opening In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News