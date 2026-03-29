Project Hail Mary will remain at the #1 spot in its second weekend as well. The film has grossed solid numbers at the domestic box office on its second Friday, maintaining strong legs in North America. It will also hit a key milestone domestically this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi movie starring Ryan Gosling surpassed the domestic haul of Dune: Part One in less than 11 days. This is a notable feat achieved by the Ryan Gosling starrer. It will also cross the $250 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Therefore, it has recovered its production costs, excluding marketing costs. The Andy Weir adaptation will soon become the top-grossing film worldwide as well.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

Project Hail Mary is enjoying strong word of mouth at the box office, earning strong numbers. The sci-fi film has collected a strong $14.7 million on its second Friday. It has registered the 6th biggest second Friday ever for March releases, declining by 55.6% from its Friday opening day, and continues to remain at #1 in the domestic box office charts. The film has hit the $124.4 million at the North American box office so far. It will cross the $150 million milestone domestically in its second weekend.

Project Hail Mary is set to beat Hoppers in North America as 2023’s top-grossing film

In its first week alone, Project Hail Mary has surpassed multiple 2026 releases to become the second-highest-grossing film in North America. The movie is only behind Hoppers’ $129.4 million domestic gross. This weekend, it will outgross the domestic haul of Hoppers as the highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. The Ryan Gosling-starrer is less than $6 million away from surpassing Hoppers in North America.

The sci-fi movie is tracking to earn between $50 million and $55 million on its second three-day weekend at the North American box office. This shows how insanely strong the film’s legs are at the domestic box office. It will continue its glorious run until The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits the screens. The Super Mario movie’s release will hit the Andy Weir adaptation, but it still has some time to go.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, was released in theaters on March 20.

Box office summary of Project Hail Mary

Domestic – $124.4 million

International – $98.7 million

Worldwide – $223.1 million

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