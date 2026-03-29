Weekend Domestic Performance

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come was released in U.S. theaters on March 20, 2026, and is now in its second week in theaters. Despite earning a 73% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the comedy-horror sequel recently slipped out of the top five at the domestic box office.

After opening to $9.1 million across 3,010 North American theaters, the film added another $1.2 million on its second Friday, signaling a 99.3% increase from Thursday but a 68.8% drop from its opening Friday. This has taken its cumulative domestic total to $13.5 million. At its current pace, it is projected to earn around an estimated $4-4.5 million over its second three-day weekend (March 27-29).

The Ready or Not sequel has already edged past the domestic earnings of Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley’s Gothic romance The Bride!, which has earned $12.7 million so far in North America. However, the Samara Weaving starrer still trails the Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed feature in terms of worldwide earnings. Let’s take a closer look at how much more Ready or Not 2: Here I Come needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come vs. The Bride! – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two 2026 films have performed so far at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Box Office Summary

North America: $13.5 million

International: $2.8 million

Worldwide: $16.3 million

The Bride! – Box Office Summary

North America: $12.7 million

International: $10.5 million

Worldwide: $23.2 million

What These Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, although Ready or Not 2 is currently ahead of The Bride! in North American earnings by $0.8 million, the sequel is still behind it by approximately $6.9 million worldwide. If the comedy-horror film posts strong numbers over the current weekend and demonstrates steady weekday holds, it could close this gap and potentially surpass The Bride!’s global total during its ongoing theatrical run. However, the final box office verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

More About Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Following the events of Ready or Not, Grace (Samara Weaving) tries to rebuild her life after surviving the deadly game played by the Le Domas family. However, when her estranged sister (Kathryn Newton) becomes entangled in the family’s sinister tradition, Grace is forced back into another deadly struggle tied to the brutal legacy.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Trailer

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