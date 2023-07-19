BLACKPINK members are now leading the headlines every now and then as their contract with their agency YG Entertainment is just about to end, and speculations are rife that the members won’t be renewing the agreement leaving the band’s future uncertain. There are reports that Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose will quit the agency, but even though rumours have it that Jennie will also follow the other members, fans believe she will stay with YG Entertainment.

A few days back, Jennie had sparked quitting YG Entertainment rumours as she made a comment about her agency in the past tense on Dua Lipa’s podcast. Well, scroll ahead to know more about what the fans have to say.

BLACKPINK is currently one of the highest-grossing girl bands in South Korea, led by Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose. They have a massive fanbase across the globe who call themselves BLINKs. Now, the band is enjoying their BORN PINK tour before their agreement with YG Entertainment could end in August. Now, as per a report stated on a Chinese social media platform, Weibo, it is mentioned that Jennie is planning to quit the agency post the encore tour. One of the posts stated, “Based on the latest reliable source, Jennie will terminate her contract with YG Entertainment after the Encore concerts.”

While another post could be read on Weibo as “Blackpink Jennie will not be renewing her exclusive contract with YG Entertainment. The company is still in discussions with Lisa, but Lisa has intentions to leave. Rose is confirmed to sign on with Black Label. Jisoo will continue with YG Entertainment or sign with Black Label.”

Now, while we wait for the official statements to come through, fans don’t think Jennie will leave YG Entertainment as she has a great bond with them. Netizens have been praying that BLACKPINK never disband over the agency fiasco.

One wrote, “No She said that she doesn’t want to renew her contract Only 40% chances If she renew her contract with YG it would be great for her and YG She should go solo after renewing her contract with YG Well I don’t want black pink to disband.”

Another one commented, “I really hope they don’t disband pleaseee.” While one of them penned, “I’m like so stressed with this renewing thing.”

Well, we are stressed too. What are your thoughts? Do you think BLACKPINK will disband after the BORN PINK tour?

