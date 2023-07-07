Actress Olivia Wilde has been having a difficult time getting over former boyfriend Harry Styles lately. Following their whirlwind romance and release of their film, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ last year, they went separate ways.

Styles is currently wrapping up his world tour, but appears to be far from Wilde’s mind at present, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Olivia Wilde was recently seen out and about on a coffee date with a friend and despite recent rumours that Styles is rejecting her continued advances, Olivia seemed to be totally unfazed.

In the streets of Los Angeles, Olivia Wilde was seen wearing a casual striped tank top and baggy jeans. She dolled up the look with a simple gold necklace and tote.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, it wasn’t too long ago, though, that her outfit told a different story.

In June, Wilde was spotted wearing what appeared to be Styles‘ old t-shirt seven months after their breakup. The tee is merchandise of record label Space Fruity Records which is based out of Beijing, Japan. Fans had actually spotted Styles in the same shirt at an Ariana Grande concert in 2019. If it is the same shirt then this hardly screams “over it.”

