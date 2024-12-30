Nosferatu broke several records during its long five-day opening. The film, starring Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard in the lead roles, registered the biggest opening ever for Focus, beating Downton Abbey’s debut. It has also registered one of the top openings for R-rated horrors in 2024. Scroll below for the deets.

Downton Abbey is a 2019 film by Michael Engler based on the TV series of the same name. It is set in 1927, following the storyline from the series depicting the royal visit to the Crawley family’s stately home in Yorkshire. The film collected $96.85 million in the US and $194.69 million globally. It has also beaten The Strangers’ opening weekend collection. The film was released in 2008 and collected $52.59 million in the domestic run.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard’s gothic horror recorded a splendid opening weekend, grossing a spectacular $21.2 million over the three-day weekend. Nosferatu collected a total of $40.3 million during the five-day holiday opening over just 2,911 theatres.

The film registered the second-biggest opening for R-rated horrors in 2024, only below Alien: Romulus’ $42 million debut. Nosferatu also scored the third-biggest 3-day weekend for R-rated horrors of the year, only behind Alien: Romulus’ $42 million and Longlegs’ $22.4 million. The achievements did not stop there, as it recorded the biggest opening ever for Focus, beating Downton Abbey’s $31 million debut.

This is the #2 biggest three-day weekend for the distribution, only below Downton Abbey’s $31 million; however, it surpassed The Strangers’ $21 million. The gothic horror directed by Robert Eggers features an exceptional cast, headlined by Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily-Rose Depp as the married Hutter couple. The supporting cast comprises Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe.

Nosferatu was released on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

