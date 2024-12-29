The Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown, is outperforming at the US box office. It is set to give Searchlight a great gift ahead of the new year 2025 arrives. It has beaten The Menu’s Friday release day collection. It is sprinting towards The French Dispath’s domestic run to achieve an amazing feat tonight. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, The French Dispatch also featured Timothee Chalamet. It was an American anthology comedy-drama following three different storylines as the French news bureau of the fictional Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun newspaper publishes its ultimate issue. Timothee appeared in Revisions to a Manifesto alongside Frances McDormand and Lyna Khoudri. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, it collected $46.33 million worldwide and was distributed by Searchlight.

Now, according to Luiz Fernando’s report, Timothee Chalamet starrer A Complete Unknown is crushing projections at the US box office. In just four days, the Bob Dylan biopic will gift Searchlight their #3 highest-grossing film ever. The movie collected a solid $3.9 million on Friday, just a 10.8% drop from Thursday, Boxing Day. It earned lower than House of Gucci’s $5.7 million.

Timothee Chalamet’s movie set a new record with its strong numbers on Friday. It registered the biggest Friday in Searchlight’s history by beating The Menu’s $3.6 million Friday, opening day. It has also achieved another impressive record by beating The French Dispatch.

A Complete Unknown has reached a $15.5 million cume in four days, and with that, the biopic is less than $1 million away from crossing The French Dispatch. The 2021 movie collected $16.1 million in the US in its lifetime run. Once the 2024 movie surpasses that, it will be Searchlight’s biggest release ever in the United States.

According to the report, the biopic is eyeing a $23-$27 million 5-day opening weekend and a $11-$15 million three-day weekend in the United States. Timothee Chalamet led A Complete Unknown, which was released on December 25.

