Gladiator II moves up the ladder in the worldwide box office chart of 2024. The film by Ridley Scott featuring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington in key roles has now surpassed Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die boosted the business when films were failing at the box office, including biggies like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Fall Guy. However, the makers were also skeptical about the reception of Bad Boys 4 because of the Chris Rock slap at the Oscars fiasco. It not only crushed the industry’s projections but became one of the top ten highest-grossing films of the year for quite some time. Although it has been pushed out of the top 10 by new releases, Will Smith’s film is still a box office success.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is now the 12th highest-grossing film of the year with its $404.54 million worldwide haul. It was at #11 on the global list but has been beaten by Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II. The film collected $1.4 million on Friday, scoring the second biggest 6th Friday of 2024 for R-rated movies. Not only that, but the sequel also experienced a jump of 8.5% from last Friday despite losing 537 theatres on Thursday.

It is also available online and has yet to reach the $160.3 million cume in the United States. The film is eyeing a $4 million to $5 million during its 6th three-day weekend. Gladiator II collected $252.60 million at the international box office and $412.90 million worldwide. The movie has crossed Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s $404.54 million to take up the 11th spot, pushing Bad Boys 4 to #12.

Gladiator II aims for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s $451.10 million global after becoming the 11th highest-grossing film of the year. It might be the last milestone for Ridley Scott’s film as there are too many releases at the cinemas and earning money at the box office.

Paul Mescal starrer Gladiator II was released in the theatres on November 22 and a week earlier overseas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Box Office (North America): Crosses $100M After Scoring Record Number For Franchise On 2nd Friday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News