Hollywood’s biggest extravaganza didn’t just come in the form of golden statues and dazzling couture, but it also brought a rare public display of affection from one of the most low-key couples in showbiz.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who have largely kept their romance under wraps, didn’t hold back at the 97th Academy Awards, stealing a few intimate moments amid the star-studded chaos.

Timothee Chalamet Shines, Kylie Jenner Supports From the Sidelines

While the industry’s finest mingled at the Dolby Theater, the duo was spotted locked in affectionate exchanges, with Chalamet whispering into Jenner’s ear before planting a sweet kiss on her cheek.

Though the reality TV mogul bypassed the red carpet, she made an entrance inside, shimmering in a daring black cutout gown that perfectly contrasted her beau’s soft pastel yellow suit. Although Chalamet walked the carpet solo but once inside, the two were inseparable.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet chat it up (and lock eyes) at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yKZWgtXEy5 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 3, 2025

The night was particularly special for the ‘Dune’ star, who was nominated for Best Actor for his transformative role in ‘A Complete Unknown,’ a Bob Dylan biopic that has solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s most versatile performers. And while Jenner has been selective about making public appearances with him, she has quietly been his biggest supporter throughout awards season.

yeah they’re that obsessed with each other 🤧 pic.twitter.com/bRUsg9fK2d — jess (@des179854) March 3, 2025

Internet Reacts to Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Oscars PDA

The power couple’s intimate moment at the mega event soon broke the internet, triggering a wide range of reactions and responses from their fans.

One fan said, “Best couple. His para social unhinged fans will keep hating her. But he keeps loving her 😃 They r so cute.” Another added, “At first when I heard about them together I was like wtf?? Now however, as I see them together more, I gotta say Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner do look kinda cute together.”

Best couple. His para social unhinged fans will keep hating her. But he keeps loving her 😃 They r so cute — Malamade2020 (@Meitei_Warrior8) March 3, 2025

At first when I heard about them together I was like wtf?? Now however, as I see them together more, I gotta say Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner do look kinda cute together.#Oscars #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/ro8b4ZVtxy — DeRpYsiTH (@DerpyDarth0) March 3, 2025

“Such a cute couple! 😍,” one echoed, while a fourth said, “How passionate, must be real love.”

Such a cute couple! 😍 — Quorix AI (@QuorixAI) March 3, 2025

How passionate, must be real love — SurviveHer (@SurviveH19009) March 3, 2025

Kylie Jenner’s Season of Quiet but Steady Support

Back in January, Kylie was by Timothee’s side at the Golden Globes, sharing stolen kisses at a table filled with A-list company, including Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro. Yet, much like at the Oscars, she opted out of walking the red carpet, wanting the focus to remain on Chalamet and his achievements.

But her presence hasn’t gone unnoticed. Insiders close to the couple have emphasized how much it means to Chalamet to have Jenner cheering him on during such a pivotal career moment.

She was also spotted supporting him at Saturday Night Live, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and even across the pond at the BAFTAs, where the two subtly twinned in all-black ensembles, right down to their matching Cartier rings.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/TqIX6hVpfR — timothée nation (@timotheenation) January 6, 2025

Kylie Jenner’s heartbreaking Loss of Her Former Friend

While Kylie had planned to attend the SAG Awards as well, she stepped back following the heartbreaking loss of her longtime friend and hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero. Yet, despite the personal grief, she made it to the Academy Awards to stand by Chalamet’s side a proof, perhaps, of just how deep their connection runs.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 🖤 pic.twitter.com/mdLswNa4RS — Complex (@Complex) February 16, 2025

Their relationship, which began in early 2023, seems to have only grown stronger with time. Sources close to the couple suggest Jenner has never felt this way about anyone before, with whispers that she sees a real future with the Oscar-nominated star. Unlike her past romances, this one, she believes, is different and Chalamet might just be the one.

