The Real Housewives franchise may be popular for its drama and quality entertainment, but it’s also known for its casting. Several housewives have gone on to make names for themselves, and the audience adores their personalities and what they bring to whichever new TV show they appear on.

Meanwhile, Bravo is back with a new reality series, Love Hotel. The dating show features four cast members, all of whom are known faces from the Real Housewives franchise. Here’s what we know about the upcoming series and which names are part of the first season’s cast.

Which Real Housewives Cast Members Are In Love Hotel?

The first teaser of Love Hotel is here, and the aesthetically curated video reveals the four women looking for love. The participants are Gizelle Bryant from the Potomac edition, Shannon Storms Beador from Orange County, Ashley Darby from Potomac, and Luann de Lesseps from New York City. Joel Kim Booster will host the first season of the awaited series.

All four Real Housewives cast members have been married before and have since split from their partners. But now they are more than ready to give love and happily ever after a chance during a luxurious getaway. As per the release, “The ladies will head to the Grand Velas Boutique Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they will mix and mingle with a group of eligible bachelors, each vying for the chance to win their hearts and put the wives back in Housewives.”

Love Hotel: Cast Relationship History

On to their respective relationship histories, Gizelle was married to Jamal Bryant from 2002 to 2009. They rekindled their relationship in 2019 but broke off again. She has dated Summer House alum Jason Cameron and shared that she has tried romancing several other people recently.

Ashley was married to Michael Darby for eight years. She has also dated Summer House alum Luke Galbranson and has occasionally flirted with Josh Gudenburr. Days ago, her divorce from her ex-husband was finalized after a long wait. Shannon was married to David Beador for 13 long years.

The two divorced in 2017, and she began dating John Janssen in 2019, but the couple split in 2022 on a bitter note. She has been open about dating someone else but hasn’t revealed how he is. Lastly, Luann was married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009. She then dated Jacques Azoulay and married Tom D’Agostino in 2016, but they split a year later.

Luann has also had a fling with Keith Hernandez and Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley. Meanwhile, fans are beyond excited to watch Love Hotel and have made it clear how ecstatic they are to watch their favorite Real Housewives faces on their television screens for longer and in a beautiful, new setup.

