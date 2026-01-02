Stranger Things 5 Finale divided fans on the Internet. Some were satisfied with how the epic saga ended after almost a decade of gripping storytelling. Others were a little disappointed with the scope of the Finale.

However, before you make up your mind about the two-hour-long episode, here are a few easter eggs dropped during the show, which you may have potentially missed.

Dustin’s Speech Was A Tribute To Eddie Munson

Dustin’s speech in the finale was marked as a memorable moment for everyone. During the speech, Dustin expressed all his feelings and snatched his diploma from the Principal.

Later, on the internet, fans noticed that everything Dustin did on stage was part of Eddie’s plan for his graduation. However, due to his death, this moment never happened. But Dustin paid tribute to Munson by implementing the same plan during his graduation ceremony.

Oh Eddie, if only you had been there to see, you’d have been so proud 🥹❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/q5FWfxsy8I — ara | st5 spoilers (@iquinndom) January 1, 2026

Montauk Project Mentioned

Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers finally got a happy ending when the Chiefman proposed to Joyce in the Finale. During this, he mentioned that Mountak is looking for a new chief of police. Usually, the word ‘Hawkins’ is cited in the entire series.

For those who may not be aware, Stranger Things was initially titled Montauk Project. This real-life conspiracy theory incident bears similarities to what is depicted in the Netflix series.

So, with the mention of Mountak, they dropped an easter egg about the inspiration behind the Netflix series.



Three-Headed Dragon Could Be Part Of Spin-Off?

When Max, Lucas, Will, Dustin, and Mike put their DND games back on the shelf in the episode, an X user noticed that the three-headed dragon figure was there. Earlier, everyone had hoped that the three-headed dragon could be the final boss in Dimension X, but this wasn’t the case.

This secret reference, as an easter egg, implies that the makers could be saving the monster for some upcoming Stranger Things spin-off.

GUYS the three headed dragon from the painting is on the shelf with the binders pic.twitter.com/T855Nz1Q8s — Sammie 🌠 (@YesItzSam) January 1, 2026

