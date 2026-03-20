The era of live-action adaptations doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. With the success of several such projects like Bridgerton, Avatar: The Last Airbender, One Piece, Shadow and Bone, Vampire Academy, Maxton Hall, and many more. Joining the bandwagon is another Scooby-Doo adaptation.

Netflix is set to delve into a yet-untitled live-action adaptation of the iconic cartoon, which revolves around the much-loved gang consisting of Scooby-Doo, Daphne, Fred, Velma, and Shaggy. The major casting of the series has been announced, and we have our leads. Here’s who will portray what.

Scooby-Doo Netflix Series: Meet The Cast

Scooby-Doo’s series adaptation will star McKenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, and Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers. The group of four with Scooby the dog will go on adventures, crack cases, solve mysteries, and ensure lots of fun.

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The upcoming adaptation is a modern reimagining of the franchise and will focus on where and how Mystery Incorporated actually started. The group of friends who solve crimes will be teaming up for a fresh new journey of entertainment. Toby Haynes will direct the show’s premiere episode.

Scooby-Doo Netflix Series: Plot & What To Expect

As per the early logline, the series will follow the old friends during their final summer at camp. Daphne and Shaggu get embroiled in “a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy” that “witnessed a supernatural murder.” The duo will also get plenty of help on the way.

Daphne and Shaggy will be joined by “the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-handsome new kid Freddy” as they “set out to solve the case that’s pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.” Are you excited to watch it?

A Scooby-Doo live-action series is coming to Netflix! In this modern reimagining, old friends Shaggy and Daphne team up at summer camp with scientific townie Velma and the strange but handsome Fred to solve the mystery of a lonely lost Great Dane puppy — who may have witnessed a… pic.twitter.com/zNipea5gz6 — netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 26, 2025

The adaptation was first announced last year. The series is being executive produced by Josh Appelbaum, Scott Rosenberg, Greg Berlanti, Adrienne Erickson, Jeff Pinkner, Toby Haynes, Sarah Schechter, André Nemec, and Leigh London Redman. This show joins a list of several Netflix adaptations.

The Witcher, Bridgerton, Wednesday, One Piece, and more have enjoyed significant success and have opened the door to more adaptations on streaming platforms like The Summer I Turned Pretty and the upcoming Off Campus.

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