The Lincoln Lawyer has been an acclaimed fixture of Netflix’s library since its 2022 debut. An adaptation of Michael Connelly’s novels, the series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, an attorney and recovering addict who’s earned the titular moniker of The Lincoln Lawyer thanks to operating out of his chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator.

Throughout its four-season run, the Netflix series has adapted several of Connelly’s novels for the small screen, and the upcoming fifth season is set to introduce a new story with a new cast of characters. Read on to learn more.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5: Plot

The Lincoln Lawyer season 5 will be an adaptation of Resurrection Walk, the seventh novel in Michael Connelly’s novel series. Resurrection Walk was originally published in 2023 and sees Mickey Haller decide to take up cases for people who’ve been wrongfully convicted, with the story focused on a woman who’s been wrongfully imprisoned for murdering her husband.

Harry Bosch, Mickey Haller’s half-brother and the protagonist of Connolly’s debut novel, The Black Echo, serves as the deuteragonist.

However, while Harry Bosch is a major character in Michael Connelly’s novels, the Netflix series will take a different approach, as the rights to the character are tied up with its rival streaming service, Amazon Prime Video.

As per Deadline, instead of half-brother Harry Bosch, the Netflix series features Mickey Haller’s half-sister, Artemisia “Emi” Finch, introduced in season 4 and set to become a series regular in season 5. As in the novel, Emi contacts Mickey because she needs his help freeing a wrongfully convicted woman. The stakes for Mickey are personal, not just because of the family angle, but also because he narrowly escaped a false conviction himself in season 4.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5: Cast & Release Date

Other new additions to the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer include Diane Guerrero as Natalia, Teresa Maria as Tina Perez, Richard Gabral as Benny Perez, Steve Howey as Brian Cunningham, Patty Guggenheim as Allison Finch, Corbin Bernsen as Richard Finch, Chris Diamantopoulos as Frank Silver, and Iker Garcia as Rafia Wagner.

Among the preexisting cast of characters from earlier seasons, Becki Newton (as Lorna Crane), Jazz Raybun (as Izzy Letts), and Angus Simpson (as Cisco) are also set to return. Also returning are Neve Campbell (as Maggie McPherson), Krista Warner (as Hailey Haller), Angelica Maria (as Ellen Haller), and Gigi Zumbado (as Grace).

There is no confirmed release date for The Lincoln Lawyer season 5, though What’s On Netflix reports that a likely release window will be early 2027. For more information on similar topics, check out Hollywood News.

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