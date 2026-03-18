The success of Stranger Things has led to the world being expanded even further. An animated spinoff of the popular characters of the Netflix series is all set to release next month, and fans are excited to see what new drama, chaos, danger, and storylines they will receive from the upcoming series.

The show has been executive-produced by the Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things. The first two episodes of the animated spinoff series will be screened in theaters for one day before the show officially premieres. Here’s what we know about Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85.

Stranger Things Tales From ‘85: Release Date & Theatre Screening

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will premiere on April 23, 2026, on Netflix. But the first two episodes of the show will be available to watch in 34 AMC theaters on April 18, 2026, at 12 pm and 3 pm local times. According to the timeline, the spinoff is set between seasons 2 and 3 of Stranger Things.

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Stranger Things Tales From ‘85: Voice-Over Actors Of Upcoming Spinoff Show

The upcoming series will be voiced by new actors, rather than having all the Netflix actors voice their respective characters. Brett Gipson will be the voice of Jim Hopper. Luca Diaz is Mike Wheeler. Brooklyn Davey Norstedt is Jane “Eleven” Hopper. Meanwhile, Braxton Quinney will voice Dustin Henderson.

Elisha Williams is Lucas Sinclair, Ben Plessala is Will Byers, Odessa A’zion will voice Nikki Baxter, and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport will essay Max Mayfield. On the other hand, Jeremy Jordan is Steve Harrington. Lou Diamond Phillips and Janeane Garofalo are part of the show, but their roles are under wraps.

Stranger Things Tales From ‘85 Plot

As per the official synopsis, “In the winter of 1985, snow blankets the town, and the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading. Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days.” But trouble is just around the corner.

“Beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened. Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins,” the logline of the much-awaited Stranger Things spinoff series concludes.

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 Official Teaser

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